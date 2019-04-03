Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 543.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter valued at $198,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Epizyme Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.14.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Leerink Swann raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

