Envestnet Inc (ENV) Director Anil Arora Sells 9,594 Shares

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 9,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $629,942.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 1st, Anil Arora sold 567 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $31,037.58.

On Friday, January 25th, Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $275,908.64.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 264,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Envestnet to $64.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Envestnet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Envestnet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

