Entergy (ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Entergy stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $672,476.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,776,402 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

