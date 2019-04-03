Entergy Co. (ETR) Plans $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.
Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.
NYSE ETR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. 23,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,203. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.79.
In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $332,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.