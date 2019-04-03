Entegris (ENTG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Entegris stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 32,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,156,833.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,272,598.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,111 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after purchasing an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,124,000 after acquiring an additional 953,373 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,791,000 after acquiring an additional 360,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,454,000 after acquiring an additional 298,532 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

