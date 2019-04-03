Shares of Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 179000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Get Engagement Labs alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Engagement Labs (EL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/engagement-labs-el-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-03.html.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagement Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagement Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.