Energy Focus (EFOI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 28189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million.

The company has a market cap of $14.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

