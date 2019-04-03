Energizer (ENR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 1,274,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 895,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Energizer by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

