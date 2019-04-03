Endurance International Group (EIGI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

EIGI stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 1.29. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $59,275.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,123,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,304,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,484,000 after purchasing an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

