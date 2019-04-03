Endo International PLC (ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $693.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.80 million and the highest is $732.10 million. Endo International posted sales of $700.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Endo International has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

