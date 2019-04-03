Emerald Crypto Trading Up 26.2% This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $137,365.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000419 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

