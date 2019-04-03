Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Raised to “Buy” at Santander

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 10,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of -0.13. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $31.80.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit juices, ready-to-drink tea, other fruit-flavored beverages, and mineral and purified water; and flavored waters and other carbonated beverages.

