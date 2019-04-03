EmaratCoin Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (AEC)

EmaratCoin (CURRENCY:AEC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One EmaratCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, EmaratCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. EmaratCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of EmaratCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000578 BTC.

EmaratCoin Profile

EmaratCoin (CRYPTO:AEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2016. EmaratCoin’s total supply is 21,566,490 coins. The official website for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com. EmaratCoin’s official Twitter account is @EmaratCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EmaratCoin is emaratcoin.com/#blog.

Buying and Selling EmaratCoin

EmaratCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmaratCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmaratCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EmaratCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

