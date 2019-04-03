Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) COO Jason Harvison Sells 40,000 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) COO Jason Harvison sold 40,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $174,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.77. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

