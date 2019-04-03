Electrocore (ECOR) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Electrocore (NASDAQ: ECOR) is one of 47 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Electrocore to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Electrocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electrocore and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electrocore Competitors 216 628 1223 56 2.53

Electrocore currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.59%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electrocore is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrocore and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $990,000.00 -$55.82 million -5.17 Electrocore Competitors $1.19 billion $88.53 million -8.72

Electrocore’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore. Electrocore is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Electrocore Competitors -126.85% -53.86% -20.17%

Summary

Electrocore beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

