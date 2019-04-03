Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Receives $34.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,698. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $285.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.