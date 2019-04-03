Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.