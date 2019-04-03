Education Ecosystem Price Reaches $0.0037 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Exrates and IDEX. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $798,963.00 and $162,190.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00381336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.01679452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00245695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00391671 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem launched on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

