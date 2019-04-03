Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $26.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/eaton-vance-tax-advantaged-global-divide-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-18-eto.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.