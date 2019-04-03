Eaton Vance Management Has $18.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

SPY opened at $285.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

