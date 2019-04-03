easyJet (EZJ) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target (up previously from GBX 1,440 ($18.82)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of easyJet to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target (up previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.99)) on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,320.81 ($17.26).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

