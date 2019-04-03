easyJet (EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

easyJet stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. easyJet has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

