EAGLE POINT CR/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (ECC)

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 142.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 142.9%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.58.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECC. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

