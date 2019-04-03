Eagle Materials (EXP) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.95.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,208.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

