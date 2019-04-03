Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 671 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Global Payments by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $131,343,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $332,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 671 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/dubuque-bank-trust-co-sells-671-shares-of-global-payments-inc-gpn.html.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.