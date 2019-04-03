Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,428 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 336.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,465,000 after purchasing an additional 191,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

