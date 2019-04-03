Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Altaba by 58.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altaba by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,878,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 103,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AABA opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

