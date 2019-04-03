Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 790 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 257.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after purchasing an additional 164,442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,297.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,295,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,154,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 305,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,519,000 after acquiring an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.96.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

