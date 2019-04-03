DRDGOLD Ltd. (DRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,625 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the February 28th total of 577,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,451 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE DRD opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.95.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,122,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 115,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 248,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.10 price objective on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/drdgold-ltd-drd-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.