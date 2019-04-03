DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target Cut to $46.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWDP. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities analysts expect that DowDuPont will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,560,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

