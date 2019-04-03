Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Director Christina Tan Buys 5,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Director Christina Tan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,464.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.80.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,471,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 572,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 556,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

