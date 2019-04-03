Dorian LPG (LPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorian LPG Ltd is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company. It is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). The Company offers its services worldwide. Dorian LPG Ltd is headquartered in the United States. “

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christina Tan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,729 shares in the company, valued at $425,464.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

