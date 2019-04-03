DopeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,788.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.01851808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001382 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.