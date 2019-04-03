Doliver Capital Advisors LP Has $219,000 Position in General Electric (GE)

Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Argus upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/doliver-capital-advisors-lp-has-219000-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.