Dock (DOCK) Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Dock has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Dock has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00384539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.01840342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00244665 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,324,448 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

