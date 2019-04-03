Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 558,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 354,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 796,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Inc Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

