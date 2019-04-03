Discovery Communications Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Discovery Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 199.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after buying an additional 1,243,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after buying an additional 1,151,368 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

