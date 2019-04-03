Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,316,703 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,985,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,965,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $420,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000.

TZA stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

