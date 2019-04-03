Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.22 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPLO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DPLO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 735,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,673. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.