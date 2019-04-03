Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

