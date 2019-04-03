Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,554 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $45,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 594,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 584,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 141,021 shares during the period.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $112,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,412 shares of company stock worth $7,984,334. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $638.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.77. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.64. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-buys-10554-shares-of-acorda-therapeutics-inc-acor.html.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.