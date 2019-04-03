Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.51% of TriCo Bancshares worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,821,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,241,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,463 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,134.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-boosts-stake-in-trico-bancshares-tcbk.html.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.