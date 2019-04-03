DigiCube 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. DigiCube has a market cap of $163,043.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiCube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiCube has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiCube Coin Profile

DigiCube uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com . DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiCube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

