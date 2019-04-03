DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/diamondrock-hospitality-drh-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.