Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.66). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, Director Paul G. Gaffney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,892,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,141,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 992,277 shares during the period. FOURPOINTS Investment Managers S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,508,519 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

