Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sophos Group (SOPH)

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sophos Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sophos Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 407 ($5.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Sophos Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 414.63 ($5.42).

Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 310.30 ($4.05) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -83.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.39. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.50 ($8.43).

In other Sophos Group news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 10,264 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £33,768.56 ($44,124.60). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,104 shares of Sophos Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £77,629.44 ($101,436.61). Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,663 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,390.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

