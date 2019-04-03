Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €90.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.65 ($89.13).

Shares of SY1 opened at €81.38 ($94.63) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

