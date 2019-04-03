Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.24

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 44274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/descartes-systems-group-dsgx-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-38-24.html.

About Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.