Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Shares Up 3.2%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $26.47. 342,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 493,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $343,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $356,210.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,596,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

