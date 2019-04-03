DeltaCredits (DCRE) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One DeltaCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaCredits has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaCredits has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00029792 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007535 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 180% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About DeltaCredits

DeltaCredits (DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

